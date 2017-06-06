STEWART, Blake Alfred Murray — 72, of Alma, passed away on June 4, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow with his family at his side. Born in Tabusintac, NB, he was a son of the late Donald and Evelyn (Blake) Stewart. Blake moved from New Brunswick to Nova Scotia as a young boy. He was an employee of Scott Paper until inflicted by ill health several years ago. Along with his father, Blake was a founding member of the Alma Fire Deptartment where he served as captain and held several offices. He was a member of the Euclid Masonic Lodge and Philae Shriners. He was also a member of Greenhill-Alma United Church. Blake enjoyed his Sunday night phone calls to his aunts to talk about the Blue Jays and had found pleasure in just sitting at his window in Alma watching his beloved community as they passed by. He will be dearly missed by his wife Leona (Hansen); daughters Shelley MacPherson (James), Salem and Wanda Druhan (David), Green Hill; step-sons Derek Hansen, Niagra Falls and Peter Hansen (Jasmine), Ottawa; five grandchildren. Blake was predeceased by his former wife Helen MacLeod. His family will receive visitors today, June 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Eagles Funeral Home, Westville. Euclid Masonic Lodge will conduct a service at 6:30 p.m. today at the Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8 from Eagles Funeral Chapel, Westville. Burial will be in Alma Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to the Pictou Co. Food Bank or a charity of one’s choice.