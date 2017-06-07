Liberal candidate honoured to have run in election

To the Editor:

Feeling massive gratitude today for each of the 2,027 votes I received on election day. The passion, commitment and drive my team brought to the table was truly inspiring.

Running in our provincial election was an honour and a privilege, and a huge learning experience for me. During my travels, I visited many war-torn, communist and dictatorial countries. In a world of strife and oppression, our province stands as a shining example of the democratic process and the peaceful transition of power.

Since 1759, Nova Scotia has had democratic rule, and this is a tradition we must uphold together.

Democracy lives in the hearts of the people, and we must keep this flame alive, especially since we are the best equipped to do so.

Jeff Davis

New Glasgow