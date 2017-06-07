Relay brings in more than $60,000

NEW GLASGOW — The rain cleared just in time for the 12th annual Pictou County Relay for Life participants to enjoy clear skies for the event that took place Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight. The event saw teams from all over the county come out to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

“I’m happy with everything,” said Vicki Moore, co-chair of the event. Armed with tents, rain boots and umbrellas, teams came ready for the event, rain or shine, to show their support for loved ones and all those who have gone through or are currently battling cancer.

Moore mentioned the great help this year’s ambassador for the event has been. Willa Francis had been helping promote the event as this year’s ambassador and even helped in the opening ceremonies.

“She’s a girl of few words but she has a big smile,” Moore said. Kim Dickson, committee member, added that this year there were a lot of emotional stories shared about how cancer has touched the life of just about everyone.

Even though it had hailed earlier that day, Moore said the group had planned to hold the event rain or shine.

“We compare it to the cancer survivors and what they’ve been through,” Moore said. She added that walking in wet shoes is nothing compared to what they had to go through in their fight against cancer.

In total, the event managed to raise a colossal $61,417 and counting for the cause with the top fundraising team, for the second year in a row, being Jeana’s Girls, who raised $26,111 for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Moore and Dickson were both very happy with not only the participation from everyone but they found the initiative from Jeana’s Girls, a group of teenagers, particularly inspiring.

“They’re great role models. I think what’s moved everyone is they’re so young and they’re so committed,” said Dickson.

Luminaries were lit at dusk for those who have battled cancer. Cancer survivors take the first lap to kick off Saturday’s Relay for Life event in New Glasgow. (Brimicombe photos)