Revving up for annual car show

The Pictou County Antique Car Club has been showing off their cars and riding in style for 40 years.

Each year, the club holds its annual car show at the Parkdale track in New Glasgow, drawing in car collectors, owners and admirers from all over the Atlantic Provinces.

During their car show each year, club members collect funds and donate them back to the community the next year, just before the car show. This year, recipients of the donations and members of the car club met at A&W in Stellarton to present the cheques.

“We try to concentrate on children and any organization that involves children,” said John Boutilier of the car club.

The group has also started donating to organizations that help with seniors and transportation. This year, the group donated $500 cheques to The Children’s Wish Foundation, Pictou County Early Intervention, the Aberdeen Health Foundation, LORDA, CHAD and St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation.

The club’s annual show, where they will be raising funds to donate to organizations again next year, is being held June 10 to 11 at Parkdale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with everyone welcome to the family-friendly event.

This year’s recipients of donations from the Pictou County Antique Car Club are, from the left, Lisa D. Smith of Pictou County Early Childhood Intervention, Kenny and Daniel Arsenault of Children’s Wish Foundation, Danny MacGillivray of CHAD, Dave Lees of LORDA, Cyndy Henderson of the St. Marthas Regional Hospital Foundation and Kim Martin of the Aberdeen Health Foundation. President of The Pictou County Antique Car Club, far right, Jim Wall stands with the recipients. (Brimicombe photo)