Heavens to Betsey

The community of Lyons Brook is getting some new decorations this spring in celebration of the Betsey 250 anniversary.

New banners have been hung throughout the main road of the community to commemorate Lyons Brook as well as the 250th anniversary of the arrival of the ship Betsey in Lyons Brook.

The ideas for the banners came from banners that some of the Betsey 250 committee saw while at a Women’s Institute AGM last year. The images that were chosen for the four different banners are each of historic buildings or spots in the community and were taken from the interpretive panels that will be unveiled by the community centre.

The celebration for the Betsey 250 will be held June 10 and 11, the actual days that the ship landed in Lyons Brook 250 years ago.

“The ship actually sailed into the West River on the 10th and they didn’t get off the ship until the next morning,” said Lynn MacLean. She and other committee members for the celebration are hoping to bring a sense of what Lyons Brook once was to the community and bring the community together.

Events for the celebration over the two days also include a pancake breakfast, ribbon cutting as well as a luncheon, entertainment and special church service.

Members of the Betsey 250 committee show off the new banners that are now hanging on poles in Lyons Brook. Pictured from the left are Christine MacKenzie, Lynn Langille, Kevin Hayhurst and Lynn MacLean. Missing from the photo are committee members Isabel Corbin and Karen Hughes. (Brimicombe photo)