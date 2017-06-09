Johnny Walk goes June 17

NEW GLASGOW — The countdown is on for the Johnny Walk on June 17.

The free walk that takes place in association with the Johnny Miles Running Event Weekend will start at 8:30 a.m. at Glasgow Square, with registration at 8 a.m. The walk will utilize the pedway under the George Street Bridge and the Samson Trail.

Everyone is welcome, and children can complete their walk and get their finishing medal in time to register for the youth road races on Provost Street.

Carol and Gordon Young are honorary walk starters this year, a salute to the long-time local residents who have been models of active living.

Carol has been a Canada Games swim coach and yoga enthusiast while Gordon runs, coaches and participates in the Heartland Bike Tour.

They both enjoy walking and hiking and recently accomplished a 700-kilometre back-pack walk in Europe. They cross-country ski and snowshoe in the winter.

The Youngs have also passed on their active lifestyle to their children and grandchildren, who also run and swim and take part in other sports.

One of the surprises organizers have in conjunction with the walk are some giveaways at various milestones along the walk.

Draw prizes at the end of the walk include a bicycle from Pictou County Cycle and a pair of sunglasses donated by Dr. Ken Hammel.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation will be present with pedometers to sample as part of its national “Walk-About” program.

The late Dr. John Williston founded the Johnny Walk to ensure everyone could participate in an activity on Johnny Miles weekend. His mission was always about active living, and he was noted for his passion for promoting it in the community.

From left: Pictou County Cycle owner and operator Clint Snell stands with Carol Young and Gordon Young beside a bicycle that he provides each year for the Johnny Walk. (Goodwin photo)