RCMP charges 29-year-old man for stunting

FRENCH RIVER – A Halifax man has been charged with stunting in Pictou County.

At 3 p.m. on June 7, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services observed an SUV travelling at a very high rate of speed on Highway 104 in French River. The vehicle was clocked at 164 km/h in a 100 km/hr zone, 64 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

The 29-year-old male driver who is from Halifax, was charged for stunting under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act. In addition, his license was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Nova Scotia RCMP want to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road Safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling RCMP at 800 803 RCMP (7267) or 911.