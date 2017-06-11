Countdown to Lobster Carnival

PICTOU — A few changes are in store for this year’s Lobster Carnival and organizers are excited about them.

Committee chair Shawn McNamara said, “There will be a large tent located on the main stage grounds – 80 x 80 — with seating area around a smaller stage, which will still be a divided family area and beer gardens under the tent with chairs on both sides. We have a great music lineup with something for all ages throughout the weekend.”

This year, the carnival committee has decided to go with weekend passes for a cost of $20 or $10 per day, which enables everyone to come and go. The weekend passes will be available at various locations around town.

The week of June 8 through 17 there will be an early bird special of buying one weekend pass and getting a second one for half price for a total of $30 for two adults for the weekend. McNamara said those ages 18 years and younger will be admitted to the main stage grounds for free.

Everyone who buys a pass by July 7 and fills out the entry form will be entered into a draw to win a 50-inch flat screen TV to be drawn Sunday night on the main stage.

“We are also excited to be serving local spirits from Nova Scotia Spirit Company in Trenton, along with our Molson Beer products.”

Again this year, festival-goers need not worry about driving home after the fun ends.

“Carnival will be offering Safe Drive Home again this year by CHAD,” McNamara said. “This service is free to those who are worried about having a drink and not being able to drive. There will be two buses used for transporting each night (Friday and Saturday) leaving at 12:15 and 1:15 a.m.”

McNamara encouraged those wanting to take advantage of this service to call the CHAD office at 902 928-1234 to book a spot on the bus.

“We are very happy and thankful to have NSLC sponsor our Safe Ride Home program this year and hope that people take advantage of this service.”

More news on the carnival will be coming.

“Over the next few weeks, get your Advocate to read all the important carnie news from the littlest changes to the biggest band bios,” McNamara suggested.

The Pictou Lobster Carnival office will open June 12 in the CN Station. If anyone has any questions or requires more information contact McNamara at 902-771-0493.

Committee members of the Pictou Lobster Carnival met at The Sutherland Memorial Hospital in Pictou on Saturday to discuss plans for the quickly approaching event. From left are, Shawn McNamara, Debbie Weatherbie, Kent Corbett and Allison MacIssac. (Brimicombe photo)