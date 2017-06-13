The Four Men singing at Tatamagouche United church on Saturday

Toronto-based quartet The Four Men are coming to Sharon United Church, Tatamagouche, to present a unique concert of music arranged for male voices.

The Four Men perform songs ranging from wistful Maritime folk songs to inspirational ballads, from harmonic contemporary compositions to prayerful gospel backed by charming and nostalgic arrangements of chart-toppers from the 50s and 60s.

The concert is Saturday, June 10th, 7:30 p.m. at Sharon United Church, Main Street Tatamagouche. Funds raised through this event will be donated to the Mission and Service Fund of the United Church of Canada and to Sharon United Church. Mission and Service addresses poverty, builds vibrant leadership, champions human rights and supports reconciliation initiatives related to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. In 2015, $25 million was raised across Canada for this important work.

Admission to the concert is $20 for adults, $10 for youth 7-18 yrs. Tickets available at the door.