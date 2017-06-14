ALS walk organizers: Thanks for support

To the Editor:

On behalf of the 2017 Pictou County ALS WalkStrong which was held on June 3, 2017, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the people of Pictou County and beyond for your immense support.

Each year we are left in awe by the kindness and generosity of our community.

We were fortunate to have beautiful weather conditions at our event, and a wonderful turnout of walkers. As a result of the fundraising efforts of participants, we were able to raise approximately $6,400 for ALS patient care, client services, and research. This brings our six year total to an incredible $60,400!

I would like to extend a special thank you to all of our participants, entertainers, sponsors, volunteers, the Town of Westville, Westville Fire Department, Scotiabank Westville Branch, Westville Foodland, and the local media. This event would not be possible without the support of all involved.

Thank you Pictou County for your generosity over the past six years.

Sara Watters

Westville