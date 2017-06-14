ARCHIBALD, Mary Denise — 67, passed away on June 7, 2017, at the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, surrounded by her family,. She is survived by her four daughters; Carrie Emery, Kim Vermeersch (nee Emery), Kelly Archibald, and Robyn Archibald. She will also be missed by her 15 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Her spirit, humour and compassion will be remembered by her friends, family as well as former co-workers at the Maritime Oddfellows Home. A gathering was held at the Christian Fellowship Church at 489 Abercrombie Rd, New Glasgow on June 9.