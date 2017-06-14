DeCOSTE, Marilyn Louise — 65, Thorburn, passed away June 5, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital Palliative Care Unit, New Glasgow surrounded by her loving family Born in Thorburn, she was a daughter of the late Arnold and Aileen (MacKinnon) MacGregor. Marilyn was employed at Canadian Tire in the Parts Department for a number of years. Marilyn was a long-time supporter and participant of the Pictou County Relay for Life and inspired many people with her courage and dedication. She enjoyed bingo, Auction 45s and playing Rummoli with her sisters. Surviving are husband, Everett; daughters, Kimberley (Jim) Forrest, Edmonton, AB; Catherine (Eugene MacNeil) Mombourquette, New Glasgow; Kelly (Chad) Dobson, MacLellan’s Brook, seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters, Patricia (Robert) Marshall, Thorburn; Irene (Bob) Livingstone, New Glasgow; Ellen (Melvin) Gilliam, Stellarton; Lorraine (Mark) Weatherbie, Thorburn; Tracy (Mike O’Sullivan) Fleet, Thorburn; brothers, David (Freda), Thorburn; Doug, Stellarton; Kenny (Theresa), Thorburn; special family friend, Joanne Vacheresse, Thorburn.; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by grandson, Hayden; brothers, Donald and Murray in infancy. Donations in Marilyn’s memory may be made to the Aberdeen Health Foundation Palliative Care Unit Endowment or the I.W.K. Health Centre Foundation. In honour of Marilyn’s wishes, the family will celebrate her life privately.