Fundraisers supported

It is good for the heart to see how Pictou County residents share their human and monetary wealth.

June seems to be filled with fundraisers that help various causes in the area, and it has been evident in the past few weeks.

As an example, more than 600 people took part in the annual Walk for Autism last Saturday in Stellarton. Between individual and corporate giving, the event raised more than $75,000. Organizer Colin Wood said there was nothing but smiles and the total walking the route around town amounted to 200 more people than last year’s record tally. Most of the businesses are local and the rest deal here among the nearly 70 corporate sponsors supporting the event. Wood was most emphatic about how the walk is free of judgment and has generated much more understanding about autism. He has a point. We have seen how many brilliant people who happen to be autistic are decisive and valued contributors to society.

It seems that every year, one could count on rain during the weekend of the show and shine hosted by the Pictou County Antique Car Club in Parkdale. That string of unfortunate weather has been broken, thanks to two days of sunny, warm weather that attracted hundreds to the event last weekend. It generally raises about $5,000 each year and, although no official figure was available as of this writing, there is reason for optimism that the number could at least be matched this time.

Several events raised money the previous weekend. The annual Gutsy Walk to raise funds and awareness regarding Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis ended up with about $13,000. The Watters family completed their sixth year of organizing the Walk for ALS and indicated its members would be handing off those responsibilities to someone else who has stepped forward to lead the cause. Sara Watters, who has helped promote the event, indicated that more than $6,400 was raised this year for breakthrough ALS research, patient care and client services. That lifted the six-year total to more than $60,000. Not to be outdone, the Relay for Life, held to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society, raised more than $60,000 — and more than $26,000 of that came from the efforts of a group of teenaged girls participating to honour the memory of a dear friend.

There is more to come.

Team Reese organizers have shared news that they are nearly halfway toward raising $25,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at the 2017 Light the Night Walk on October 21.

A Team Reese Day was celebrated last Saturday at Pictou County Cycle, while a Team Reese barbecue has been scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Saturday at Sobeys in Pictou. A yard sale is also being planned. Meanwhile, local cyclists Lloyd McLean and Andrea Haughan have maintained their training schedule for their 2,100-kilometre Ride for Reese from the Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto to the IWK Hospital in Halifax before heading to the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow to the waterfront in Pictou.

These are the ways people of all ages learn how we received by giving. It is a worthy mission.