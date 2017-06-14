Local company honoured at annual Nova Scotia Export Achievement Awards

A local company was among those honoured today, June 14, at the 33rd annual Nova Scotia Export Achievement Awards.

Global Courseware Inc. in New Glasgow was among those companies nominated. Other lnominees were:

North River Fish Farms, Truro

Tony’s Meats, Antigonish

D.B. Kenney Fisheries Limited, Westport, Digby Co.

DSM Nutritional Products, Mulgrave, Guysborough Co.

Gillis Seafood, North Sydney

Nautel, Hackett’s Cove, Halifax Regional Municipality

Riverside Lobster International Inc., Meteghan Centre, Digby Co.

Sea Star Seafoods Ltd., Clark’s Harbour, Shelburne Co.

Terra Beata Farms, Lunenburg

Hutchinson’s Maple Products, based in Lake Paul, Kings Co., took home the award for 2017 Nova Scotia Exporter of the Year Award.

The awards were given out at Pier 21 in Halifax.

“Congratulations to Hutchinson’s Maple Products, 2017 Exporter of Year, and to all of the nominee companies recognized today,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “These companies exemplify export success, contributing to economic growth in communities across the province, creating jobs and making Nova Scotia stronger.”

The Export Achievement Awards celebrate Nova Scotia companies and are presented by Nova Scotia Business Inc. and its sponsors.

“The Nova Scotia Export Achievement Awards let us recognize the hard work and dedication of companies that are driving exports from our province,” said Laurel Broten, president and CEO of Nova Scotia Business Inc. “As an organization working for positive economic outcomes for Nova Scotians, NSBI is pleased to host these awards, and work alongside Nova Scotia businesses every day as they grow their exports.”