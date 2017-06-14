Nova Scotia town aims to break World Washer Toss record

LANTZ – A world washer toss record could be in jeopardy during next month’s Tide Fest, East Hants’ first-ever homecoming weekend.

One of the highlights of the inaugural event in Lantz will be an attempt at the World’s Largest Washer Toss Tournament, as verified by the Guinness Book of World Records. Hundreds of players, in teams of two, will take their places in the indoor fieldhouse at the East Hants Sportsplex to compete for a $2,000 cash prize and the world record distinction.

The current record for the largest washer toss tournament was set in 2014 in Wise County, Texas, with 486 participants (243 teams).

“We’re well on our way to making this event a success,” said Eric White, chair of Tide Fest’s World’s Largest Washer Toss Tournament. “Our washer toss boxes were made by clients of the Corridor Community Options for Adults, an adult service centre in the area, which we’re really proud of.”

The Guinness Book of World Records Washer Toss Tournament is just one of several events included in Tide Fest, happening at the East Hants Sportsplex from July 14 to 16. Other events include a weekend-long music festival, a ball hockey tournament, the Canada 150 Sport & Cultural Fair, and the East Hants Sport Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

For schedules, tournament registration and ticket information, visit www.tidefest.ca.