PHILLIPS, Anna “Colleen” — 37, Thorburn, passed away on June 5, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital surrounded by her family. Born in Wilmington, North Carolina on July 1,1979, she was the beloved daughter of Ellen Peters (Bob Peters) of Lismore and Charles Phillips of North Carolina. Colleen had a warm, caring, giving heart to all her extended family and many close friends. Her love of music, nature, art will always be remembered with the many footprints she shared through her drawings, photos and gifts. She is survived by the love of her life Pete Murray and step daughter Savanna Murray; sister Bonnie Fenton; brothers Christopher Phillips (Antonia), John Phillips (Kelly); several nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, most especially her best friend and cousin Mark MacDonald. She was predeceased by grandparents John and Anna (Nannie) MacDonald (Thorburn) and Jesse and Colleen Phillips (North Carolina), uncle Gerald MacDonald and cousin Paul MacDonald. Mass of Christian burial was June 9 from St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Lismore. Burial in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Thorburn. Donations in memory of Colleen may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Assoc., The N.S. Liver Assoc. or to the Palliative Care Society of the Aberdeen Hospital.