RODDICK, David William “Bill” — of Mill Brook, Pictou Co., passed away on June 10, 2017 in the Aberdeen Palliative Care surrounded by his loving family after a five-month battle with cancer. Born October 3, 1961, he was a son of the late Bill and Joan Roddick, Pictou. He was a loyal Michelin employee for the past 36 years. Bill was an avid sports fan, always faithful to his Boston Bruins, which he passed on to his boys and grandchildren. Bill was involved in his boys’ baseball and hockey, either cheering them on or coaching. He looked forward to his weekly phone calls from his sister Nelda (Ian) Robson, California and always enjoyed his Saturday night card games, Sunday Pictou Co. Scotians Jr. Hockey games, hunting season with his boys, and the yearly trips down south with family and friends. He is survived by his wife and friend Dale (Fraser) of 35 years; sons, Ryan (Brittany Fraser), New Glasgow; Fraser (Liz), Rocklin; and Nick (Jessica), Merigomish; grandchildren Sara, Klara and Louie and future granddaughter Brooke in August. He is also survived by in-laws Helen (Chuck) O’Connor; Velda (Dave) Fulmore; Iva (Keith) Campbell; Bev (Dave) Clark; Leonard (Donna) Fraser; Allan (Mary) Fraser; Elwood (Mary) Fraser; and “half sister” Brenda (Bill) Rundle; and siblings, Nelda, Glenda, Darlene, Joanne and Sandy. He was predeceased by his parents Bill and Joan Roddick and in-laws Lloyd and Evelyn Fraser. Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. today, June 14, from Eagles Funeral Chapel, Westville. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Aberdeen Palliative Care Society, The Lodge the Gives, or a charity of your choice.