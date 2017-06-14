SUTHERLAND, Eldora Mae — 82, of Caribou River, passed away June 9, 2017 in Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Born on December 17, 1934, Eldora was a daughter of the late George Burton Foster and Roxella (Hayman) Foster. Eldora was employed for many years with National Seafood Products and always enjoyed a good chat with the girls on the floor and in the office. She was an avid knitter and created many beautiful sweaters for co-workers, friends and family. She was actively involved in her church and her community and enjoyed hosting card parties and volunteering at the community country breakfasts. In her later years she took an interest in gardening and loved to putter around in her flower gardens. Her family was her joy, and she took great pride in her grandchildren’s accomplishments. Eldora is survived by her son, Barry (Debbie) and grandchildren, Scott (Tina), Melanie, Jamie (Randi) and one great grandchild, Hannah. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Judy and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Forrest; son, Ronnie; brothers, Curtis, Ken; and sister, Hazel. Funeral was June 13 from First Presbyterian Church, Pictou. Burial in Riverbank Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.