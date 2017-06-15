‘BIG’ night for awards at local agency

NEW GLASGOW — Bigs, Littles and all points in between were in the spotlight Thursday when Big Brothers Big Sisters of Pictou County held its annual Award Appreciation evening.

The event, held at the North End Rec Centre in New Glasgow, is organized by the agency to show appreciation to its supporters, sponsors and volunteers in various capacities. It began with a barbecue and social hour before the awards were presented.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Little of the Year Award to Grace Scott. Her Big Sister is JoAnne Burns.

Following is a list of awards and award winners:

• Top 10 money raisers — Peter Fraser, Mike Chapman, Gene Mills, Ann MacGregor, Mike MacKean, Nicole LeBlanc, Kent MacDougall, Abby Shaw, Dorothy Verhagen and Margie Grant-Walsh.

• Youth Raising the most money — Zachary Landry

• Overall Team Raising Most Money – Hector Building Supplies, Jillian Sexton

• School Raising the Most — Northumberland Regional High School

• Kevin Breen Memorial Youth Award — Pin Heads (Bonnie MacDonald)

• Rookie Team Raising the Most Money — Web.Com

• JoAnne Gillis Memorial Award — Sobeys The Payroll Spitfires — Jennifer Lovely

• Bunny Mason Memorial Spirit Award — Michelin

• Friend of the Year — 100 Women Who Care

• Mentor of the Year — Donna Belanger

• Little of the Year — Grace Scott

• Brenda Halverson Memorial Award — Parent of the Year — Shelly Sarson

• Volunteer of the year — Cathy MacRitchie

• Verna Van Bommell Community Mentor Award — Amanda Hill and Jim Proudfoot

Grace Scott, right, received the Little of the Year Award last week at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Pictou County’s annual Award Appreciation evening. She is pictured here with her proud Big Sister, JoAnne Burns. (Jardine photo)