New food truck

There is a new eatery in downtown New Glasgow and this one is on wheels.

Shree Curry Place, offering authentic Indian food, officially opened today, June 15, in front of the New Glasgow Farmer’s Market. Owners are Vandana and Sameer Amin.

The entrepreneurs were presented a certificate which thanks them for: “providing India’s authentic and delicious food to our community and on your talents, innovation and work ethic. Thank you for helping our New Glasgow and Pictou County business community progress and flourish and for helping us celebrate and support the growth of the rich multi-cultural mosaic of our community.”

Here Sameer and Vandana Amin receive the certificate from Clyde Fraser, deputy mayor.

(Submitted photo)