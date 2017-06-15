Premier names new Cabinet

Nova Scotia’s new Executive Council is in place after Premier Stephen McNeil and 16 other cabinet ministers were sworn in during a ceremony at Pier 21 in Halifax today, June 15.

“I am excited to get to work with this team and Nova Scotians from one end of this province to the other to build a stronger Nova Scotia,” said McNeil.

The Executive Council was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. J.J. Grant.

McNeil said the new cabinet includes a diverse group of returning and new ministers ready to address Nova Scotians’ top priorities.

“We will work together to improve health care. We will work together to improve education,” Premier McNeil said. “We will help those who need it most, support aging Nova Scotians and help build a stronger economy to support the public services Nova Scotians deserve.”

McNeil will continue to serve as president of the Executive Council, minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, minister of Aboriginal Affairs, minister of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness, and minister responsible for Military Relations. He is also the minister responsible for Youth.

Karen Casey is the deputy premier and minister of Finance and Treasury Board. She will continue as chair of the Treasury and Policy Board. She is also the minister responsible for the Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. She had previously served as the Education and Early Childhood Development minister, and is a former Health minister.

Keith Colwell returns as the minister of Agriculture, and Fisheries and Aquaculture. His past cabinet responsibilities include minister of Consumer Services (now Service Nova Scotia) and other posts.

Leo Glavine is the minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage and will continue to serve as the minister of Seniors. He had served as minister of Health and Wellness since 2013.

Kelly Regan is the Community Services minister. She is also the minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women, a position she has also held previously. She has also held the Labour and Advanced Education portfolio.

Geoff MacLellan is the minister of Business, Energy, Service Nova Scotia, and Trade. He has responsibility for Crown corporations including: Tourism Nova Scotia, Nova Scotia Business Inc., and Innovacorp. MacLellan is also the Government House leader. He had served as the minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

Zach Churchill is the minister of Education and Early Childhood Development. He has previously served as minister of Municipal Affairs, Natural Resources and Communications Nova Scotia.

Randy Delorey is the minister of Health and Wellness, and continues in his role as minister of Gaelic Affairs. He is the former minister of Finance and Treasury Board, and a former Environment minister.

Tony Ince is the minister of the Public Service Commission, and remains the minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs. He had served as the Communities, Culture and Heritage minister.

Lena Metlege Diab continues as the minister of Immigration, and is the new minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie.

Labi Kousoulis was sworn in as the Labour and Advanced Education minister. He has previously held the Internal Services and Public Service Commission portfolios.

Mark Furey is the Attorney General and minister of Justice. He is also the minister of Labour Relations, a new cabinet responsibility that will focus on contract negotiations and government’s relationship with public sector unions. He has served as the minister of Business, Service Nova Scotia, and Municipal Affairs.

Lloyd Hines is the minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal. He served previously as the minister of Natural Resources.

Margaret Miller is the minister of Natural Resources. She had held the Environment portfolio.

Three of the cabinet members sworn in are new to the Executive Council.

Patricia Arab is the minister of Internal Services and Communications Nova Scotia. The former high school teacher/counsellor was first elected in 2013.

Iain Rankin joins Executive Council as the Environment minister. He was a business and project manager before being elected in 2013.

Derek Mombourquette is the minister of Municipal Affairs and Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office. The former Cape Breton regional councillor was first elected in 2015.

The premier also announced that Kevin Murphy, who served as Speaker in the last General Assembly, will be nominated for House Speaker during a special sitting of the House of Assembly on Friday, June 16.

For the full list of ministerial responsibilities and ministers’ biographical information, go to http://nslegislature.ca/index.php/people/cabinet/ .