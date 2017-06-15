Riverside hosting event

PICTOU — How long Rollie MacDonald drives his No. 13 during the 2017 Parts for Trucks Maritime Pro Stock Tour is uncertain.

The veteran driver placed 12th in the opening feature on May 20 at Scotia SpeedWorld and was not among the 26 drivers who finished the next feature on June 10 at Petty International Speedway in River Glade, N.B.

Shawn Turple of Enfield was the feature winner in the opener, while Cole Butcher of Porter’s Lake was second and Dylan Blenkhorn of Truro ended up third. Dylan Gosbee of Cornwall, P.E.I. Jarrett Butcher of Porter’s Lake rounded out the top five.

Turple also won at Petty, while Gosbee was second and Blenkhorn placed third.

George Koszkulics of Little Harbour did not participate in the first feature and was officially 23rd at Petty, where he was also a heat winner.

The first of three dates at Riverside International Speedway will be on June 17, with a 150-lap feature the last part of the program that starts at 6 p.m.

The annual IWK 250 is scheduled for July 15 at Riverside, and another 150-lap feature will be there on September 9.

There are seven other dates on the 12-race program, including stops at Scotia SpeedWorld on June 24, August 12 and September 16 to end the season for the circuit.

There are two more stops at Petty on July 22 and August 26 and a single stop at Oyster Bed Bridge, P.E.I. on August 5.