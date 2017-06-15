Voluntary road toll Saturday

STELLARTON – Anyone travelling through town on Saturday will be invited to make a donation to the Lions Club by way of a road toll.

Stellarton and Area Lions Club member Rod Buell made a presentation to town council earlier this week explaining the importance of the tolls to the Lions club.

He said the toll stations will be set up on Saturday – rain date June 24 – on North Foord Street in front of RCMP headquarters as well as on Bridge Avenue between the bridges. They will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and motorists travelling on those roads will be asked to voluntarily make a donation.

“It is one of the principle projects of the Lions Club for raising money,” Buell said. “It provides us with such a substantial amount of money each year and it’s done in such a short period of time and is very important to us.”

Buell noted during the past year, the 17-member club has contributed 78.1 hours per member per year in volunteer endeavours. “We’re fortunate to have a good group of people as members,” he praised.

The Stellarton club is very active. Buell listed more than a dozen fundraising barbecues being held over the past year in addition to members volunteering at Salvation Army kettles, blood donor clinics and at venues selling poppies. They treated the residents of the Northumberland Veterans Unit to an ice cream and cake social and joined with the other two Lions clubs in Pictou County to host a dinner for the visually impaired. They also made many monetary donations to families in need. In November, the Lions club provided hot chocolate following the Christmas tree lighting in Stellarton. They provide school supplies to elementary school children in need. In April, the club made a $2,500 donation to the Westville Rotary’s Splash Park project and have provided three $200 bursaries for graduating students.

Buell said over the course of the past year, they participated in 112 activities which involved 1,328 hours of time from volunteers.

The Stellarton and Area Lions Club received its charter status in 1965; first president was Frank Hickey. There are 69 Lions clubs in Nova Scotia – including three in Pictou County – with 2,700-3,000 members.