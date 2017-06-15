Y kids earn awards

Thirty students of the Karate Kids Program at the Pictou County YMCA received grading certificates, belts and awards last week to recognize their development on the path of learning in martial arts.

The Karate-Do Shotokai Karate Kids Program at the Y is one of the many programs offered that give children the opportunities they need to live healthier, happier lives and to develop into well rounded adults.

Everyone is welcome at the YMCA, which is one of the reasons Bob Bennett teaches karate at the YMCA of Pictou County.

“Our community is a better place because of the Y,” said Bennett.

The Shotokai Karate program is available to everyone and is included in the Y membership package. No one is ever turned away from the Y because of economic challenges.

“In the last 25 years, I have taught more than 1,000 children at the Y,” said Bennett. “In many cases parents watching their children practice and grow develop an interest and starting practising with them. So it becomes a family thing. The Y is a wonderful place to offer and receive quality programs.”

Karate programs are available to children, youth and adults and will resume in September at the Y.

The YMCA of Pictou County supports children, youth and adults in the Pictou County community.

From the left, front row are: Jake Landry, Avery Anderson, Mason Urquhart, Teagan McInnes and Ruby Urquhart. Back row: Sharee Richard, Belle MacDonald, Keighly Brooker, Brooke Smith, Paul Layes and Avery Cameron. (Jardine photo)