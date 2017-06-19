Street Crime Unit seizes crystal meth

Crystal meth has been seized from a home in New Glasgow.

On June 16th at approximately 3 p.m., Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Muir’s Lane.  At this time, police seized a quantity of crystal methamphetamine.

As a result of investigation police arrested a16-year-old female youth from New Glasgow. She is facing one count of possession of a controlled substance contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.  The accused has been released from custody and will appear in Youth Justice Court at a later date. Additionally, charges are pending against one adult male from New Glasgow.

Pictou County integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit continues to investigate

 

