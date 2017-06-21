Campus honours graduates

WESTVILLE ROAD — It was a festive occasion last Thursday for the 2017 convocation at the Nova Scotia Community College’s 2017 convocation for Pictou Campus graduates at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.
Five major award recipients were among the 260 graduates — 183 of them from Pictou County, who were honoured during the morning exercises.
The ceremony was once again live-streamed for friends and loved ones who were unable to attend.
Music was provided by the Ashante Drummers — who led the graduates and faculty into the venue, as well as piper Aaron Dunsiger and singer Maddie Fleming, one of this year’s five major award winners who was accompanied on piano by Kirby Coolen.
Jake Prest, who earned a diploma in carpentry, was this year’s valedictorian.
Major award winner include:
• Peter Bate of Durham, an Electronic Engineering Technician graduate who received the Governor General’s Academic Medal
• Maddie Fleming of Lansdowne, a graduate in Business Administration and Accounting who received the Board of Governors Award
• Brianna Cromwell of New Glasgow, who graduated in Social Services and received the NSCC Foundation Award
• Nicole Quinn of New Glasgow, Office Administration graduate who received the President’s Award
• Kristen MacLane of Thorburn, who graduated in Office Administration and received the Nova Scotia Community College Gold Medal
Other awards and award winners:
HIGHEST STANDING IN PROGRAMS
School of Access
Academic & Career Connections – Linda Matthews-Mont
Adult Learning Program – Robin Dean
School of Business
Business Administration – Accounting – Madison Fleming
Business Administration – Marketing – Jesse Hughes
Business Administration – Open –Delia-Dawn Landry
Business Administration – Management – Bonnie Coady
Cooking – Kevin Cameron
Office Administration – Kristen MacLean
School of Health & Human Services
Continuing Care – Sarah Rushton
Practical Nursing – Paula Brow
Social Services – Patricia Thomas
Cosmetology – Maggie Marshall
School of Trades & Technology
Automotive Service and Repair – Taya Pettipas
Cabinetmaking – Lorne Rogers
Carpentry – Jacob Prest
Electro Mechanical Technician– Brody Dipersio
Electronic Engineering Technician – Peter Bate
Heavy Duty Equipment/Truck & Transport Repair – Andrew McCara
Machining – Glen Cameron
Plumbing – Graham MacNevin
Welding –Lydia Goodhew
Welding Inspection & Quality Control – Reaseung Yoo
2017 Award Recipients
Albert Anderson Memorial Bursary – Nicole MacDonald
ALP Inspiration Award – Blake Green
Amber Kirwan Memorial Community Award – Marree MacKenzie
Bryan Mattix Memorial Award – Joseph Monk
Central Home Improvement Award – Spencer Henry, Damian MacCallum, Jacob Prest
Claude Langley Memorial Scholarship – Mason Cooke
Credit Union Education Award – Ann McGee, Kalyn Palmer
Digihub Marketing Mastery Award – Jesse Hughes
Eager to Learn Award (Westville Mobile Wash) – Lucas Gulliver, Pat Moore
Excellence in Clinical Practice Award – Karen Goodwin (College of Licensed Practical Nurses Nova Scotia)
Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants Award – Sheila MacLellan
Hercules Machining and Millwright Services Award – Glen Cameron
Jessie Tupper-Munroe Memorial Award – Madison Fleming
Joan Eileen Porter Memorial Award – Melissa Roberts
Kathy Skoke Fortin Memorial Sunflower Award – June Keating
Kevin Megeney Memorial Award – Mariea Leil
Lieutenant Governor’s Volunteerism Award – Mariea Leil
Lions Club of Stellarton Bursary Award – Michaela Pellerine
MacGregor’s Custom Machining Award – Kevin Houle
MacGregor’s Machining Welding Award – Dylan MacNeil
Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline Award – Mason Cooke, Dan McClelland
Michelin Technical Scholarship Program – Peter Blezu, Matthew Christie, Hunter Crosby
Nova Scotia Health Authority – Victoria MacDonald
Professional Practice Award
NSCC Entrance Award 2015 – Jacob Pentz, Kelyn Palmer
NSCC Pictou Campus Learning Commitment Award
School of Access – Leanne Graham
School of Business – Kelyn Palmer
School of Health & Human Services – Jamie Wilson
School of Trades & Technology – Ryan Dykstra
Pengrowth NS Energy Scholarship – Dylan Perry
Pictou Campus Professionalism Award – David Oakley, Sarah Rushton
Pictou East Progressive Award – Ryan MacDonald
R.P. Hawboldt Machining Graduate Student Award – Stuart MacDonald
R.P. Hawboldt Machining Returning Student Award – Mark McLelland
Rotary Club of Stellarton Award – Norma Rae, Michelle Walsh
Safety Services Nova Scotia – Taya Pettipas
School of Access Dean’s Award – Norma Rae
Scotia Wealth Management Award – Barb Avery
Sobeys Culinary Award of Excellence –Kevin Cameron
Tech Nova Student Achievement Award – Peter Bate
The Honourable Mayann E. Francis Hope & Inspiration Award – Chanci MacDonald
The News Bursary – Jacob Prest
Victorinox Award of Excellence – Kevin Cameron
Walker Wood Foundation Award – Paula Brow, Marree MacKenzie
Special recognition
Provincial Skill Competitions
Carpentry – Silver Meda – Jacob Prest
CNC Machining – Silver Medal – Glen Cameron
Bronze Medal – Dan McClelland
Furlani National Cooking Conest – 1st Place – Kevin Cameron
Challenge NS – 1st Place – Dana Welsh, Felicia Debruyn, Shaquoya Bundy, Lamar Keigan, Emily Robinson Kathleen Crowell
3rd Place – Stacey MacLeod, Hailey Conley, Cayla Bowman, Rebecca Dunphy, Brittany Warren
Enactus
Scotiabank Youth Empowerment Challenge – Regional Champion. Presenters: Hailey Conley, Holly Klein, Kelyn Palmer, Bethany Ripoll, Emma Spaulding
Scotiabank EcoLiving Challenge – Regional Runner-up. Presenters: Hailey Conley, Holly Klein, Kelyn Palmer, Bethany Ripoll, Emma Spaulding
Enactus Canada National Challenge, Spirit of Enactus Award. Presenters: Hailey Conley, Sydney DeBay, Madison Fleming, Nicole MacDonald, Samantha MacKenzie, Jennifer MacLellan
Student Association
Student Association Executive 2016-2017 – Michaela Pellerine, Carlee Bourque, Madison Fleming, Dakota Clements, Clare Tucker-Daling
Association Executive 2017-2018 – Belinda Ingemansen, Natasha Dunlap, Jamie MacDonald
Student Association Awards
Most Dedicated Award – Shelley Garrett
Professionalism Award– Paul Yoo
Student Life Spirit Award – Carlee Bourque
Volunteer Leadership Award – Nicole MacDonald
Major award winners were among the 260 graduates from the Nova Scotia Community College’s Pictou Campus last Thursday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. Front row, from left: Board of Governors Award winner Maddie Fleming, NSCC Foundation Award winner Brianna Cromwell, President’s Award winner Nicole Quinn and NSCC Gold Medal winner Kristen MacLane. Back left: Pictou Campus principal David Freckelton, class valedictorian Jacob Prest, Governor General’s Academic Medal winner Peter Bate and NSCC president Don Bureaux. (Goodwin photo)