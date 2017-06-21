Campus honours graduates

WESTVILLE ROAD — It was a festive occasion last Thursday for the 2017 convocation at the Nova Scotia Community College’s 2017 convocation for Pictou Campus graduates at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

Five major award recipients were among the 260 graduates — 183 of them from Pictou County, who were honoured during the morning exercises.

The ceremony was once again live-streamed for friends and loved ones who were unable to attend.

Music was provided by the Ashante Drummers — who led the graduates and faculty into the venue, as well as piper Aaron Dunsiger and singer Maddie Fleming, one of this year’s five major award winners who was accompanied on piano by Kirby Coolen.

Jake Prest, who earned a diploma in carpentry, was this year’s valedictorian.

Major award winner include:

Peter Bate of Durham, an Electronic Engineering Technician graduate who received the Governor General’s Academic Medal

Maddie Fleming of Lansdowne, a graduate in Business Administration and Accounting who received the Board of Governors Award

Brianna Cromwell of New Glasgow, who graduated in Social Services and received the NSCC Foundation Award

Nicole Quinn of New Glasgow, Office Administration graduate who received the President’s Award

Kristen MacLane of Thorburn, who graduated in Office Administration and received the Nova Scotia Community College Gold Medal

Other awards and award winners:

HIGHEST STANDING IN PROGRAMS

School of Access

Academic & Career Connections – Linda Matthews-Mont

Adult Learning Program – Robin Dean

                                                                                         

School of Business

Business Administration – Accounting – Madison Fleming

Business Administration – Marketing – Jesse Hughes

Business Administration – Open –Delia-Dawn Landry

Business Administration – Management – Bonnie Coady

Cooking – Kevin Cameron

Office Administration – Kristen MacLean

 

School of Health & Human Services

Continuing Care – Sarah Rushton

Practical Nursing  – Paula Brow

Social Services – Patricia Thomas

Cosmetology  – Maggie Marshall

 

School of Trades & Technology

Automotive Service and Repair – Taya Pettipas

Cabinetmaking – Lorne Rogers

Carpentry – Jacob Prest

Electro Mechanical Technician– Brody Dipersio

Electronic Engineering Technician – Peter Bate

Heavy Duty Equipment/Truck & Transport Repair – Andrew McCara

Machining – Glen Cameron

Plumbing – Graham MacNevin

Welding –Lydia Goodhew

Welding Inspection & Quality Control – Reaseung Yoo

 

2017 Award Recipients

Albert Anderson Memorial Bursary – Nicole MacDonald

ALP Inspiration Award – Blake Green

Amber Kirwan Memorial Community Award – Marree MacKenzie

Bryan Mattix Memorial Award – Joseph Monk

Central Home Improvement Award – Spencer Henry,  Damian MacCallum, Jacob Prest

Claude Langley Memorial Scholarship – Mason Cooke

Credit Union Education Award – Ann McGee, Kalyn Palmer

Digihub Marketing Mastery Award – Jesse Hughes

Eager to Learn Award (Westville Mobile Wash) – Lucas Gulliver, Pat Moore

Excellence in Clinical Practice Award – Karen Goodwin (College of Licensed Practical Nurses Nova Scotia)

Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants Award – Sheila MacLellan

Hercules Machining and Millwright Services Award – Glen Cameron

Jessie Tupper-Munroe Memorial Award – Madison Fleming

Joan Eileen Porter Memorial Award – Melissa Roberts

Kathy Skoke Fortin Memorial Sunflower Award – June Keating

Kevin Megeney Memorial Award – Mariea Leil

Lieutenant Governor’s Volunteerism Award – Mariea Leil

Lions Club of Stellarton Bursary Award – Michaela Pellerine

MacGregor’s Custom Machining Award – Kevin Houle

MacGregor’s Machining Welding Award – Dylan MacNeil

Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline Award – Mason Cooke, Dan McClelland

Michelin Technical Scholarship Program – Peter Blezu, Matthew Christie, Hunter Crosby

Nova Scotia Health Authority – Victoria MacDonald

Professional Practice Award

NSCC Entrance Award 2015 – Jacob Pentz, Kelyn Palmer

NSCC Pictou Campus Learning Commitment Award

School of Access – Leanne Graham

School of Business – Kelyn Palmer

School of Health & Human Services – Jamie Wilson

School of Trades & Technology – Ryan Dykstra

Pengrowth NS Energy Scholarship – Dylan Perry

Pictou Campus Professionalism Award – David Oakley, Sarah Rushton

Pictou East Progressive Award – Ryan MacDonald

R.P. Hawboldt Machining Graduate Student Award – Stuart MacDonald

R.P. Hawboldt Machining Returning Student Award – Mark McLelland

Rotary Club of Stellarton Award – Norma Rae, Michelle Walsh

Safety Services Nova Scotia – Taya Pettipas

School of Access Dean’s Award – Norma Rae

Scotia Wealth Management Award – Barb Avery

Sobeys Culinary Award of Excellence  –Kevin Cameron

Tech Nova Student Achievement Award – Peter Bate

The Honourable Mayann E. Francis Hope & Inspiration Award  – Chanci MacDonald

The News Bursary – Jacob Prest

Victorinox Award of Excellence – Kevin Cameron

Walker Wood Foundation Award – Paula Brow, Marree MacKenzie

 

Special recognition 

Provincial Skill Competitions

Carpentry – Silver Meda – Jacob Prest

CNC Machining – Silver Medal – Glen Cameron

Bronze Medal – Dan McClelland

Furlani National Cooking Conest – 1st Place – Kevin Cameron                                                                                           

Challenge NS – 1st Place – Dana Welsh, Felicia Debruyn, Shaquoya Bundy, Lamar Keigan, Emily Robinson Kathleen Crowell

3rd Place – Stacey MacLeod, Hailey Conley, Cayla Bowman, Rebecca Dunphy, Brittany Warren

Enactus

Scotiabank Youth Empowerment Challenge – Regional Champion. Presenters: Hailey Conley, Holly Klein, Kelyn Palmer, Bethany Ripoll, Emma Spaulding

Scotiabank EcoLiving Challenge – Regional Runner-up. Presenters: Hailey Conley, Holly Klein, Kelyn Palmer, Bethany Ripoll, Emma Spaulding

Enactus Canada National Challenge, Spirit of Enactus Award. Presenters: Hailey Conley, Sydney DeBay, Madison Fleming, Nicole MacDonald, Samantha MacKenzie, Jennifer MacLellan

Student Association

Student Association Executive 2016-2017 – Michaela Pellerine, Carlee Bourque, Madison Fleming, Dakota Clements, Clare Tucker-Daling

Association Executive 2017-2018  –  Belinda Ingemansen, Natasha Dunlap, Jamie MacDonald 

Student Association Awards 

Most Dedicated Award – Shelley Garrett

Professionalism Award– Paul Yoo

Student Life Spirit Award – Carlee Bourque

Volunteer Leadership Award – Nicole MacDonald 

 

Major award winners were among the 260 graduates from the Nova Scotia Community College’s Pictou Campus last Thursday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. Front row, from left: Board of Governors Award winner Maddie Fleming, NSCC Foundation Award winner Brianna Cromwell, President’s Award winner Nicole Quinn and NSCC Gold Medal winner Kristen MacLane. Back left: Pictou Campus principal David Freckelton, class valedictorian Jacob Prest, Governor General’s Academic Medal winner Peter Bate and NSCC president Don Bureaux. (Goodwin photo)

