Campus honours graduates

WESTVILLE ROAD — It was a festive occasion last Thursday for the 2017 convocation at the Nova Scotia Community College’s 2017 convocation for Pictou Campus graduates at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

Five major award recipients were among the 260 graduates — 183 of them from Pictou County, who were honoured during the morning exercises.

The ceremony was once again live-streamed for friends and loved ones who were unable to attend.

Music was provided by the Ashante Drummers — who led the graduates and faculty into the venue, as well as piper Aaron Dunsiger and singer Maddie Fleming, one of this year’s five major award winners who was accompanied on piano by Kirby Coolen.

Jake Prest, who earned a diploma in carpentry, was this year’s valedictorian.

Major award winner include:

• Peter Bate of Durham, an Electronic Engineering Technician graduate who received the Governor General’s Academic Medal

• Maddie Fleming of Lansdowne, a graduate in Business Administration and Accounting who received the Board of Governors Award

• Brianna Cromwell of New Glasgow, who graduated in Social Services and received the NSCC Foundation Award

• Nicole Quinn of New Glasgow, Office Administration graduate who received the President’s Award

• Kristen MacLane of Thorburn, who graduated in Office Administration and received the Nova Scotia Community College Gold Medal