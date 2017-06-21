Glenn Chennell run named during Johnny Miles awards

NEW GLASGOW — Road racers have found another way to perpetuate the memory of Glenn Chennell and continue a 10-kilometre race event in November in Trenton.

Race director Terry Curley announced on behalf of the Johnny Miles running event circuit that several prominent people — including Dave MacLennan, Tony Corbin and Matt Fraser — have stepped forward to organize a 10-K race and added the 5-K distance to the program.

The races will replace the Vince MacDonald Memorial 10-K road race, which officially ended in 2016 after 25 years. Sentiment was expressed by family and friends to disband the race that was run in memory of Vince MacDonald, a dedicated runner who grew up in Trenton and often trained in the Steeltown Park.

Curley made the announcement last Thursday at Glasgow Square in conjunction with annual awards presented on the eve of the Johnny Miles Running Event Weekend that included the latest inductions into the Big Dog Hall of Fame that was established in Chennell’s memory.

The most recent inductees include Cheryl Lays and her late husband Fred Lays, Fred’s brother Jim Lays, Tom Hahn and Henderson Paris.

Fred Lays ran, biked, curled and swam and inspired others to become active. Cheryl Lays recalled the first time she completed a triathlon and was cited for her part in the Cabot Trail Relay. Jim Lays was honoured for his running achievements and for the time he organized the annual Hawboldt-Lays running events on Labour Day in Westville.

Paris was saluted for the 20 years he ran the Run Against Racism, since replaced by the Marathon of Respect and Equality (MORE). In the early years, Paris ran the complete 38-mile route through Pictou County communities.

Trevor Redmond, Matt Fraser and Michael Brown were honoured with Danny MacLeod Inspiration Awards.

Meanwhile Nancy Moulton received the Verna van Bommel Volunteer Award for her work with the running event weekend and Andrea MacEachern earned the Dr. Johnny Miles Williston Character Award for her time organizing the Hawboldt-Lays races.

From left: Liz Chennell, wife of Glenn Chennell, presents Big Dog Hall of Fame awards in his memory to Tom Hahn, Cheryl Lays, Fred Lays (posthumously) Jim Lays and Henderson Paris. (Goodwin photo)