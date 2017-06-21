Gold medalists meets Bombers

TRENTON — Members of Atom Division team in the New Glasgow Minor Hockey Association enjoyed a special ball hockey game last week in Trenton.

Tessa Bonhomme, a gold medalist while playing with Canada’s Olympic women’s hockey team in 2010, also took part in the game with the Bombers on June 12. It was hosted by McDonald’s New Glasgow owner-operator Larry Swenson through the company’s hockey party program which celebrates teamwork, little victories and big dreams.

Now 31, Bonhomme plays defence and currently plays for the Toronto Furies of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League. She played for Team Canada from 2004 to 2013.

“McDonald’s wanted to take an opportunity to make hockey more flexible and keep kids in hockey,” Bonhomme said. “I know what hockey did for me and everyone deserves a chance to enjoy the game as I have.”

The Bombers were part of the program for several months until the ball hockey game they got to play last week.

“I think it’s great,” Swenson said. “You see the enthusiasm of the players, but to have someone like Tessa here is great.”

Bonhomme said she was impressed with the Bombers’ comportment and how they bought into the program.

“These kids do it right,” she said. “What I’ve taken away that I like best about hockey is friendships and how we remember these great times. When I was at the peak of my career, it was times like this that are some of the best times of your life because it takes the seriousness away. These kids show what we can do.”

Bombers team manager Shauna Fukes said the program has special value to teams like the Bombers.

“There are very few programs that are not for elite players and just for fun,” she said. “The kids were so exited from the moment this was happening.”

In its sixth season, McDonald’s Canada supported more than 50,000 players through the program’s sponsorship.

Teams from across the country vied for the chance to cap their season with a team party that included Bonhomme.

Double Olympic gold medalist, two-time Stanley Cup champion and Norris Trophy winner Drew Doughty and Olympic gold medalist and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Marc-André Fleury also attend similar events scheduled elsewhere.

“I try to do two of these a year,” Bonhomme said. “I love to come back to the East Coast. Everyone makes you feel right at home.”

Tessa Bonhomme, right, takes a shot on goal during a ball hockey game with the New Glasgow Bombers. (Goodwin photo)