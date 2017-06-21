Hipson places first, MacLennan second in Miles Marathon

NEW GLASGOW — Dave MacLennan came close, by Bryan Hipson of Yarmouth is the 2017 Johnny Miles Marathon champion.

Hipson took the lead during the race on Sunday, lost it and regained it to finish in two hours, 52 minutes, 37 seconds, which was just 28 seconds ahead of MacLennan, who hails from Scotsburn.

Herbie Sakalauakas of Sydney River was third in 2:56:45, the only other marathoner to finish in less than three hours.

“He’s tough – I didn’t expect him to beat that level,” Hipson said, a reference to a hamstring problem MacLennan has had to favour all year and which helped deny him a sub-three-hour finish at the Blue Nose Marathon in May.

“I was happy with how I did, getting in under three hours,” MacLennan said. “The hamstring was tight but it never grabbed me.”

MacLennan’s time was faster than the winning time he recorded a year ago to win his 11th Johnny Miles Marathon.

Among other local marathoners, Dave Hood of Stellarton was fourth and Scott Langille of New Glasgow was seventh.

Nancy Alexander of Timberlea was top female finisher and 12th overall.

The marathon was part of the annual Johnny Miles Running Event Weekend and started at 7 a.m. on Sunday, an hour earlier than last year.

As a result, it was not as warm for the marathoners, although virtually every runner found it humid.

“We had a lot of comments about how good it was for the marathoners to go out at 7 a.m.,” race director Terry Curley said.

In the half marathon, Donald Rasmussen of Antigonish was first, Matt Parker of Dartmouth was second and Matt Fraser of New Glasgow was third.

Among locals, Kevin Tulloch of New Glasgow was eighth and Darrell Spears of New Glasgow was 10th.

Morag McDonah of Halifax was seventh overall and top female.

In the Johnny Miles 10-K Classic, James Van De Sande of Antigonish was first, while Ian Thompson of Halifax was second and Sarah Mason of Dartmouth was third and top female.

Mac Murray of Pictou was top local finisher and ninth overall, while New Glasgow runners Allister Mason and Bradley MacDougall were 10th and 11th respectively and Pictou’s Chad Sutherland was 12th.

The top five finishers in the 5-K race were from Pictou County – Raymond Simpson , Max Van Zyl, Joseph McCarron, Ross Bennett and Jonah MacEachern.

Liam Berthiaume was seventh, Hunter Francis was ninth and Breanna Sandluck was 10th and top local female.

From left: Scott Langille and Bryan Hipson take an early lead with Dave MacLennan still checking his time at the start of the 2017 Johnny Miles Marathon. (Goodwin photo)