Locals win Special Olympics Summer Games medals

ANTIGONISH — Pictou County athletes achieved a sizable medal haul last weekend during the 2017 Nova Scotia Special Olympics Summer Games in Antigonish.
Thirty local athletes took part in the Games, competing in five of the eight sports featured: track, bocce, swimming, golf, rhythmic gymnastics, basketball, soccer and softball.
The Games began on Friday and ended on Sunday.
Chris Atkinson won a gold medal in golf, while Bob Fogarty won gold and Cecil Lawrence took home a silver medal in bocce.
Kara Scott achieved two gold medals and two bronze medals in rhythmic gymnastics, whose disciplines included rope, ball, ribbon and hoop. Jackie Sarson also won a gold medal and Molly Caldwell added a silver medal.
Athletes from across Nova Scotia are working towards their goal of qualifying for a spot at the Canada National Summer Games which will be held in Antigonish from July 31-August 4, 2018.
Other results are as follows:
TRACK AND FIELD
100m Women’s: Stacey Saunders, Gold and Rodgers, Bronze
200M Women’s: Loretta Levangie, Gold & Lucy Rodgers, Silver & Stacey Saunders, Silver
200M Men’s: Joey Rodeneiser Silver
400M Women’s: Stacey Saunders, Gold and Lucy Rodgers, Silver
400M Men’s: Joey Rodeneiser, Gold
800M Men’s: Daniel Martin, Bronze
1500m Men’s: Daniel Martin, Silver
3000M Men’s: Daniel Martin, Bronze
Shot Put Womens: Stacey Saunders, Gold; Shey MacDonald, Bronze and Lucy Rodgers, Bronze
Shot Putt Men’s: Joey Rodeneiser, Bronze
Long Jump Women’s: Lucy Rodgers, Silver and Stacey Saunders, Bronze
Long Jump Men’s: Joey Rodeneiser, Gold
SWIMMING
25M Women’s Freestyle: Michelle Zuethoff, Gold; Kayla Richard, Gold; Terry Reid, Silver; Sheri Wolfenden, Bronze
25M Men’s Freestyle: Steven Trainer, Gold
25M Women’s Backstroke: Terry Reid, Gold
25M Men’s Backstroke: Steven Trainer, Silver; Kendall Snell, Bronze
50M Women’s Free Style: Terry Reid, Silver; Kayla Richard, Silver; Jessica Kearley, Bronze
50M Men’s Free Style: Kendall Snell, Silver; Steven Trainer, Bronze
100M Women’s Free Style: Kayla Richard, Gold
100M Men’s Free Style: Steven Trainer, Gold
100M Men’s IM: Evan Sharpe, Gold
200M Men’s IM: Evan Sharpe, Silver
200M Men’s Free Style: Evan Sharpe, Bronze
200M Men’s Breaststroke: Evan Sharpe, Silver
Members of Pictou County Special Olympics track and field team show off their medals garners last weekend at the 2017 Special Olympics Summer Games in Antigonish. (Submitted photo)