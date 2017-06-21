Locals win Special Olympics Summer Games medals

ANTIGONISH — Pictou County athletes achieved a sizable medal haul last weekend during the 2017 Nova Scotia Special Olympics Summer Games in Antigonish.

Thirty local athletes took part in the Games, competing in five of the eight sports featured: track, bocce, swimming, golf, rhythmic gymnastics, basketball, soccer and softball.

The Games began on Friday and ended on Sunday.

Chris Atkinson won a gold medal in golf, while Bob Fogarty won gold and Cecil Lawrence took home a silver medal in bocce.

Kara Scott achieved two gold medals and two bronze medals in rhythmic gymnastics, whose disciplines included rope, ball, ribbon and hoop. Jackie Sarson also won a gold medal and Molly Caldwell added a silver medal.

Athletes from across Nova Scotia are working towards their goal of qualifying for a spot at the Canada National Summer Games which will be held in Antigonish from July 31-August 4, 2018.

Other results are as follows:

TRACK AND FIELD

100m Women’s: Stacey Saunders, Gold and Rodgers, Bronze

200M Women’s: Loretta Levangie, Gold & Lucy Rodgers, Silver & Stacey Saunders, Silver

200M Men’s: Joey Rodeneiser Silver

400M Women’s: Stacey Saunders, Gold and Lucy Rodgers, Silver

400M Men’s: Joey Rodeneiser, Gold

800M Men’s: Daniel Martin, Bronze

1500m Men’s: Daniel Martin, Silver

3000M Men’s: Daniel Martin, Bronze

Shot Put Womens: Stacey Saunders, Gold; Shey MacDonald, Bronze and Lucy Rodgers, Bronze

Shot Putt Men’s: Joey Rodeneiser, Bronze

Long Jump Women’s: Lucy Rodgers, Silver and Stacey Saunders, Bronze

Long Jump Men’s: Joey Rodeneiser, Gold

SWIMMING

25M Women’s Freestyle: Michelle Zuethoff, Gold; Kayla Richard, Gold; Terry Reid, Silver; Sheri Wolfenden, Bronze

25M Men’s Freestyle: Steven Trainer, Gold

25M Women’s Backstroke: Terry Reid, Gold

25M Men’s Backstroke: Steven Trainer, Silver; Kendall Snell, Bronze

50M Women’s Free Style: Terry Reid, Silver; Kayla Richard, Silver; Jessica Kearley, Bronze

50M Men’s Free Style: Kendall Snell, Silver; Steven Trainer, Bronze

100M Women’s Free Style: Kayla Richard, Gold

100M Men’s Free Style: Steven Trainer, Gold

100M Men’s IM: Evan Sharpe, Gold

200M Men’s IM: Evan Sharpe, Silver

200M Men’s Free Style: Evan Sharpe, Bronze

200M Men’s Breaststroke: Evan Sharpe, Silver

Members of Pictou County Special Olympics track and field team show off their medals garners last weekend at the 2017 Special Olympics Summer Games in Antigonish. (Submitted photo)