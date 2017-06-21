Plenty in store for pre-Canada Day

NEW GLASGOW – Things are heating up in anticipation of the Canada 150 celebrations on July 1 this year.

The Town of New Glasgow is stepping up their pre-Canada Day celebrations this year for the monumental anniversary.

Partnering with the Riverfront Jubilee on the project, the town was able to access some of the Canada 150 celebration funds that will allow the festivities to team up with the Jubilee to throw a big celebration. In total, they received $30,000 from the Canada 150 fund to help boost the celebrations.

The town has purchased flags for the downtown core leading up to the celebrations. This year’s June 30 celebrations will include kids activities like a blow-up waterpark, which is a first for the celebrations.

“It’ll be a much more interactive day for the kids,” said Paula Irving, acting Program & Events manager/ Manager of Glasgow Square.

One of the food trucks that will be at the celebration will be Darlene’s Treats which, as well as serving up hot food, also has some ice cream treats. A flag raising and some guest speakers will kick everything off.

A boat tour that will take participants down the river and into Pictou Harbour will also be taking place on June 30 leaving from the New Glasgow Marina at 2 p.m. Those interested in the two-hour tour need to sign up before hand; tickets will be sold for $10 each or $20 for a family of four.

With the Jubilee collaborating on the project, the main stage entertainment for the night is promising a good time.

“We’re very excited to have Alert the Medic as a headliner,” said Kim Dickson, Marketing and Communications manager for the town. Mike and the MacPhersons will be hitting the stage at 7:30 that evening with Alert the Medic taking over at 8:30 and going until 10 p.m. Earlier in the day, from 6 to 6:30 p.m. a youth band will be on the stage to warm up the crowd.

As per tradition, the annual fireworks show will finish off the night and set the stage for the next day’s celebrations.

From the left: Paula Irving, Jake Chisholm, Kim Dickson and Geralynne MacDonald of the Town of New Glasgow show off one of the Canada 150 flags that were ordered in anticipation of their pre-Canada day celebrations. (Brimicombe photo)