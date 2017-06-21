Remembering the Dicksons

I hardly remember any details, but I was in the stands for most of the New Glasgow Bombers’ hockey games during the 1944-45 season, the year the town had its first Maritime senior championship club in almost four decades.

I can still visualize the atmosphere at the games in the smoke-filled, crowded old Arena Rink downtown.

I can still recall the noise, the excitement, the workers cleaning the ice between periods with their wooden plows, as the locals skated to APC league, Nova Scotia and Maritime titles. But don’t ask me to recount any scoring plays, any individual game stars, or even the bench-clearing brawls.

I wasn’t writing for a newspaper that winter — mainly because I was in grade one and hadn’t reached my seventh birthday.

Eventually I met many of those Bombers.

Goalie Shorty MacDougall was my math professor at St. Francis Xavier University. Defenceman Buddy Sweet boarded with my aunt and uncle. Everybody around town knew Alex (Crazy Legs) Robertson and Tiger Mackie. And Jimmy MacDonald, only 17, played local hockey into the late 1950s.

Of course there was someone else I got to know later on — the team’s playing coach, Foster Dickson.

Well before that championship during the last year of the Second World War, Dickson had established himself as one of the greatest players to perform with a Pictou County team. He went on to be just as fine a coach.

He was good enough to be an original inductee into the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame in 1980, and an inductee into the Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame in 1995.

As I was growing up in New Glasgow, I was getting to know some of the “old guys” around town because of my early years writing sports for The Evening News. They were stars of earlier times, guys like Ches Gregory, Hughie McCarron, Bruce Cox and Syd Malcolm.

We lost Foster Dickson far too soon. He passed away in 1980, just 70 years old. But his family kept the Dickson name in the forefront and on the sports pages. There were sons Wayne, Clint and Vance, and daughter Kim.

I’ve been thinking of the Dicksons, not for sports reasons, but because of the recent news that Kim is retiring in two weeks from her position as New Glasgow’s director of marketing and communications. Can she really be old enough to retire?

I had a very pleasant experience in 2001 when I interviewed three of Foster’s kids — Wayne, Clint and Kim. There were lots of things to talk about — enough to write a series of four columns for The Evening News.

I looked up those columns the other day and, in one reference, I had called Kim “the baby of the family.” Really, can she be retiring?

Wayne, the oldest of the four siblings, was in school with me. He was one of the best all-round athletes at New Glasgow High in that period, involved in school hockey, rugby and track. Later, at Acadia University, he was a star and winning member of the track and field team. He went on to be a school teacher in Pictou County.

Clint, five years younger, got into the lumber business after being a very competitive hockey player. He credited his hockey abilities to his dad and his coach John (Brother) MacDonald. He was a team leader through minor hockey, a phase of his career that had many highlights.

His bantam team reached the provincial finals and his midget club won a Nova Scotia championship. He also played on high school teams that reached the provincial Headmasters finals in three consecutive years. One thing I distinctly remember about him was his wanting to talk about the contributions made by his teammates and coaches ahead of his own.

The only family member I didn’t know well was Vance, two years younger than Clint, who worked in Port Hawkesbury. His interests were somewhat different from his older brothers.

He played some rugby, but he didn’t consider himself much of an athlete. He preferred going hunting and fishing with his father. He talked about his father being coach, so that got him into the games for free.

Kim was too young — I’ll keep her age under wraps — to have seen her dad participate in sports but she was well aware of what he had accomplished in his brilliant career, thanks to stories handed down by people in town.

Though she didn’t play hockey herself, she credited Foster with handing down the same values and the same drive to his daughter as he did to her brothers.

Like their famous father, Wayne and Clint died too soon. Wayne actually passed away in 2012, in hospital in Bridgewater on his 73rd birthday. Clint died last year at the age of 72.

Though this is a sports column, I don’t believe I’m skating offside by mentioning Kim’s work at the town office these past 16 years. She is, don’t forget, the daughter of arguably the town’s most legendary player and coach.

She was hired by the town after serving in a number of positions, including executive director of the Pictou County Tourist Association, and an executive member of Pictou County Minor Hockey.

Like her brothers, she felt her strengths were the result of Foster’s influence.

“Dad’s work ethic has been passed down to two generations now and that stands out in my mind. And there was his humility. Dad was very modest about his hockey career. I absolutely concur that you always heard it from other people, and I think it was a gift he was given. He passed on those values to all of us growing up, not just through sports, but through everything in his life.”

It’s just a shame Foster didn’t live long enough to see the fruits of his efforts.