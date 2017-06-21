SS golf scramble Friday

NEW GLASGOW — For more than 20 years, the Summer Street Golf Scramble has helped raise funds for Summer Street.

This year’s event features a full slate of 36 teams that have been busy raising funds while preparing to enjoy another year of golf at Abercrombie Country Club on Friday.

Summer Street executive director Bob Bennett marvels at the golfers’ enthusiasm and generosity that has raised more than $2.6 million for the local facility and the work it does.

He noted how the event began in 1994 with the first Summer Street Golf Scramble that managed to raise $8,900.

“Today the charity tournament averages over $160,000 a year, sells out regularly and this year as usual, there is a waiting list,” he said.

He also noted how in 2016, funds raised by the Summer Street Foundation from the one-day golf tournament measured at 60 per cent of the Foundation’s overall revenue raised that year.

“Summer Street creates better lives for adults with intellectual disability,” he said. “The organization works with 185 clients; services and programs are customized as much as possible to accommodate the people served, and inclusion is a priority. The Summer Street Scramble is one of Canada’s most successful charity golf tournaments and making sure that the community is fully engaged is just one of the reasons.”

Bennett outlined several recent highlights for Summer Street.

In June 2016, Summer Street invited more than 50 leaders to participate in a one-day working session to help map the future OVERSET FOLLOWS: and “create the most inclusive community imaginable.”

More than 60 employers in Pictou County were involved last year in the Summer Street Works employment program; Summer Street clients contributed 14,600 hours in the community and earned more than $700,000 in wages.