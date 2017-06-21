Two arrested on drugs, firearms charges

Two people – one man and male youth – were arrested on Tuesday and face several charges.

On June 20 at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of Pictou County District RCMP and the RCMP Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence on West Branch Road, Welsford. There, police seized a quantity of cannabis marijuana from a clandestine marijuana grow operation. Additionally, police seized a number of firearms, ammunition, and restricted weapons.

Police arrested one 52-year-old man and one 17-year-old male, both from Welsford.

A man is facing one count of production of a controlled substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act. Both he and the youth are facing multiple firearms-related charges including unsafe storage, carless use, possession for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession and possession while prohibited. Both accused have been released from custody and will appear in Provincial and Youth Justice Court, respectively, at later dates.