Two arrested on drugs, firearms charges

By
Pictou Advocate
-
Pictou Advocate Breaking News

Two people – one man and male youth – were arrested on Tuesday and face several charges.

On June 20 at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of Pictou County District RCMP and the RCMP Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence on West Branch Road, Welsford. There, police seized a quantity of cannabis marijuana from a clandestine marijuana grow operation. Additionally, police seized a number of firearms, ammunition, and restricted weapons.

Police arrested one 52-year-old man and one 17-year-old male, both from Welsford.

A man is facing one count of production of a controlled substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act. Both he and the youth are facing multiple firearms-related charges including unsafe storage, carless use, possession for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession and possession while prohibited. Both accused have been released from custody and will appear in Provincial and Youth Justice Court, respectively, at later dates.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR