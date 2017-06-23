Flags of the nation

PICTOU — Millside General Store is showing its patriotic pride, thanks to a row of provincial and territorial flags with Canadian flags on each end.

Store owner Rose Sangster came up with the idea recently and plans to keep them flying as long as she can this year.

“I thought we should have something special for Canada 150, something we can celebrate all summer,” she said.

She sells flags at the store off the Sunrise Trail, and the only question was what size to buy. She considered bigger flags but downsized them so that they could be mounted along the eaves trough on the store’s front porch without causing damage from the occasional strong winds.

‘They’ll be up all summer, unless we get a storm,” she said. “They’ll be up as long as I can leave them up for the season.”

There was a scramble on June 13 to dismantle the flags due to the violent afternoon storm that produced heavy rain and some hail for several minutes, but they were restored the next day.

Sangster is also certain she had the flag order right. They are mounted from left to right according to when each province and territory became part of Confederation.

They start with the first partners in Confederation in 1867 — Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick — and then Manitoba in 1870, British Columbia in 1871, Prince Edward Island in 1873, Yukon in 1898, Saskatchewan and Alberta in 1905, Newfoundland and Labrador in 1949 and the Northwest Territories and Nunavut in 1999.

Canadian flags are on each end of a row of provincial and territorial flags that are flying above the front porch at Millside General Store on the Sunrise Trail. (Goodwin photo)