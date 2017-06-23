Scramble fun

The annual Summer Street Scramble is now winding down for the day but we caught up with some of the participants.

Above, Special Olympics athlete Daniel Martin putts a ball into the hole during the Scramble today at the Abercrombie Golf and Country Club.

Right, Eric Smith deals a mean hand of Black Jack Thursday night at the golf club in a fundraiser for Special Olympics. Participants in the Scramble gather to turn in the pledges they collected and have a little bit of fun raising money for a good cause at the casino night set up there.

(Photos by Heather Brimicombe and Jackie Jardine)