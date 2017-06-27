Dr. Johnnie Miles Williston Fund is advancing training of local health care staff

NEW GLASGOW – Each year, the Aberdeen Health Foundation’s Dr. Johnnie Miles Williston Fund provides funding to advance training and therapeutic approaches available at the hospital.

This year, 12 staff members in a number of departments are receiving funding support, including the Rehabilitation Department.

The department’s occupational therapist was able to attend a conference to learn evidence-based approaches for treating adult patients with brain injury. Through case studies and hands-on workshops, new interventions were learned and practised. The training emphasized developing programs that are tailored to each individual and including community participation as a part of rehabilitation.

As well, the department’s physiotherapists have been certified in evidence-based diagnosis and treatment of lower extremity pain syndromes.

The opportunity to learn the latest techniques proven to be effective for patients with hip, knee, and ankle joint pain was invaluable to the team.

“One of the great things about this training, we took the course on the weekend and by Monday we were applying the knowledge in our department,” says Crystal Cameron, PT.

To learn more visit AberdeenHealthFoundation.ca/Williston2017.

From the left are Jessica Syer, Stuart MacNeil and Crystal Cameron, PTs. Missing from photo Suzanne MacLean, OT. (Submitted photo)

