RCMP requesting public assistance

PICTOU – Pictou District RCMP were called to the Three Brooks area yesterday shortly after 10:30 p.m. to investigate a suspicious incident involving a man running through the woods.

Officers responded, however, the man was not located.

Shortly before midnight, the RCMP received a call about a theft of a truck in the same area. A short time later, the RCMP located the stolen truck driving in the Three Brooks area and conducted a traffic stop. The driver pulled over and fled from the vehicle into a wooded area.

The scene was contained and RCMP Police Dog Services were called in but were unsuccessful in locating the individual.

The suspect in both instances is described as a white male, who was wearing dark pants with a red stripe down the side and a short- sleeved blue top with the word “SECURITY”.

The Pictou District RCMP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed either of these incidents to call 902-485-4333 or 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.