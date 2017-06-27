Tire building project extended at Michelin in Granton

Site will extend winter tire production project for an additional two years until 2020 to meet continued market demand

GRANTON – Good news for Pictou County from Michelin: Michelin North America (Canada) Inc. today announced an additional two years of tire building at its Granton plant to meet consumer demand for winter products.

Initially, the MICHELIN® Latitude® X-Ice® Xi2™ winter tire project was announced in March 2016 for a period of two years; it has now been extended until May 2020.

“We continue to have significant customer demand for this winter product line and are certainly pleased to extend this project at our Michelin Pictou County site until 2020 to meet this need,“ said Jeff MacLean, president, Michelin North America (Canada) Inc.

“Michelin has been building tires in Nova Scotia for over 46 years and we are proud to continue to build MICHELIN® Latitude® X-Ice® Xi2™ for our Canadian winters and our export markets.”

This two-year project extension will maintain the current positions at the site; with this, there will be hiring due to normal attrition. Existing tire building equipment will be used for this project and no additional investment is required for this project extension.

Currently, the Michelin Pictou County site is home to a high-performance car tire production shop, the current MICHELIN® Latitude® X-Ice® Xi2™ project, tire membrane production and a large rubber mixing operation, as well as the company’s Canadian corporate offices.

“Our Michelin Pictou County site continues to deliver,” added MacLean. “We welcome this opportunity to continue building for our customers in Canada, the U.S. and overseas.”