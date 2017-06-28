PRIDE in Pictou County

The most colourful time of the year is here as Pictou County celebrates Pride Week and its LGBTQ+ community.

The week started off with a bang as Jake and Shaun’s Big Gay Affair Tour performed to a sold out crowd there to watch the drag queens perform. This year, Pictou County Pride week boasts almost double the number of events from what was held last year.

Some of the highlights of the week this year include The Safer Spaces training that is open to anyone but registration is recommended. The Gender Cafe, as well as the discussion on LGBTQ and religion, are two of the most looked forward to events of the week. An elder event is something a little different that will be held this year as well, with the intention of getting some of the elder members of the community to get out and socialize.

PRIDE events

June 28

• 2 p.m. New Glasgow Library: LGBTQ+ and Religion. Panel discussion with guest speakers from various faiths and organizations. It will be followed by a guided meditation. Bring a yoga mat, if you’ve got one.

June 29

• 3 p.m. Lolly’s New Glasgow: Elder Cafe. Not getting the young whippersnippers? Join in for tea, coffee, tasty treats, and an open microphone. Bring your stories!

June 30

• 4.30 p.m. NSCC Stellarton: Information session for LGBTQ+ survivors of domestic and/or sexual violence. Light snacks provided.

• 7.30 p.m. Craved By You Boutique New Glasgow: Workshop provided by

Venus Envy Halifax, and hosted by Kim at the Craved By You Boutique on Provost Street.

July 1

• 11 a.m. Westville: Canada Day Parade. Come walk with us in the Canada Day Parade, or cheer us on from the sidelines! Join us for the potluck picnic in Acadia park afterward!

• All week Pictou County Centre for Sexual Health, Stellarton. Art Exhibition. Admire the great works of your local LGBTQ+ artists. Any questions? Call Thekla at the Centre for Sexual Health in Stellarton, (902) 695-3366.

Gerard Veldhoven welcomed the crowd gathered on Monday at the riverfront in New Glasgow to watch as the Pride flag was raised in celebration of Pride Week.

(Heather Brimicombe photo)