Time traveller

Advocate reader Ron MacCarthy saw this and wrote:

Driving in to Pictou on a recent Saturday afternoon, I saw a guy on an old (war green) Harley Davidson stopped checking things over. I realized it is an old WWII bike and he is in full WWII Canadian military uniform. I just had to stop. He’s nice fellow, and friendly and I just couldn’t resist saying, “You know the war is over buddy.”

He said he had heard that a few times. Everything – his uniform, gear, and the 1942 Harley – were all 100 per cent original, a real sight.

He was from BC, named Ron, been on the road two months and was looking for Pinetree. I pointed across the harbour and said it’s over there outside New Glasgow somewhere, not a big spot but there must be a sign. I asked why Pinetree and he said he had a friend there to visit.

I never got the why of his expedition but I am sure he had a good reason. He did say something about an uncle in the war, maybe it was a tribute to him?

Any other readers spot this traveller?