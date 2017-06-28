Trenton trails unveiled

There were all kinds of reasons to celebrate at Trenton Park on Saturday.

On top of welcoming in summer with the Friends of Trenton Park Society’s Summer is Here celebration, the park and the town celebrated the completion of its leg of the Trans Canada Trail, just in time for Canada’s 150th birthday.

“It’s inspiring to see the trail in the province connected,” said Blaise MacEachern, chair of the Nova Scotia Trails Federation. With the aim to connect the national trail by the end of 2017, Pictou County is right on track with the project that spans across the country. The trail makes its way through towns that have an interest in participating in the project.

“Over the years, communities have not only embraced the national trail but the benefits to

their local community,” MacEachern said.

In the case of Trenton, the national trail connects to preexisting trails in the large park

and connects to the other side of town by winding up behind the airport and come down to the road via Smelt Brook Park near the Trenton-New Glasgow border.

“I think it’s a tremendous opportunity for the town, it brings us all together,” said

Martin Bates, Trenton Recreation manager, about the trail. Other parts of the trail in

Pictou County include the Jitney Trail as well as the Samson Trail.

Blaise MacEachern, chair of the Nova Scotia Trails Federation, talks about the Trans Canada Trail.

(Brimicombe photo)