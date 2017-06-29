Royals, Albions meet July 14

STELLARTON — The Pictou County Royals and Pictou County Albions will have a rare opportunity to play against one another in mid-July.

The teams will meet at 7 p.m. at the Albion Athletic Field on July 14.

It will be the start of a home stand for the Royals that will include two games on July 15 against the Windsor Knights and two more on July 23 against the Sherose Island Schooners. The doubleheaders will include games starting at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

A scheduled twinbill between the Albions and Royals last Saturday was rained out.

The Royals fell to 4-6 and fifth place in the league standings last Sunday when the Hantsport Shamrocks swept them by scores of 3-1 in the first game and 9-1 in the second game.

Blair Dewtie took the loss in the opener, with relief from Cole Heighton in the first game. Josh Fushtey took the loss in the second game.

The Royals opened their season on May 28 with losses by scores of 4-0 and 11-2 before taking two games from the Noel Road Jays by scores of 7-6 and 6-5 on June 4.

The Schooners defeated the Royals 3-1 and 15-0 on June 11 before the Royals won 6-2 and 4-1 on June 18 against the Kennetcook Braves.

Starter Steve Conway got the win, allowing just one hit but walking six. Heighton finished up. Tim McKinnon went 3-for-3 and Joel MacLean went 2-for-4 to lead the offence. They each had a double among their hits.

Fushtey was the winning pitcher in the second game as he allowed four hits and fanned three.

The Albions remain in last place with a 2-6 record after weekend action. They will visit the Schooners on Sunday and will visit the Truro Bearcats on June 9 before meeting the Royals.

Their mid-month schedule includes hosting the Shamrocks on July 16 and the Schooners on July 22.

Tyler Day went 3-for-3 and Brent Turnbull went 2-for-3 to back the one-hit pitching of Tommy Hayman, who struck out five batters in an 8-1 triumph against Truro on June 18 to earn a split of their doubleheaders. Truro trimmed the Albions 8-1 in the opener.

Royals pitcher Josh Fushtey lets go of a pitch on Sunday against the Hantsport Shamrocks. (Goodwin photo)