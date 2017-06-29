Soccer talk fuels baseball thoughts

If you pay attention to news coming out of Halifax, you’re probably aware by now that steps are being taken to bring a professional soccer franchise to metro.

More specifically, the team will play in what’s called “a pop-up stadium” at the Wanderers Grounds in the heart of the city, just a short stroll from Citadel Hill.

But this isn’t a column about pro soccer, the proposed 7,000-seat stadium, or the Canadian Premier League in which the club would play against opponents from cities like Hamilton and Winnipeg.

Instead, it’s Wanderers Grounds on my mind.

The site, more than the soccer chatter that’s spreading across Halifax-Dartmouth, is what has been igniting personal thoughts of long ago. Thoughts that go way back to the 1950s.

That’s when the Wanderers Grounds was the home of Halifax franchise in the legendary Halifax and District Baseball League. Yes, the league that brought many talented young Americans to the province, the league that provided the best baseball ever played in our province.

It was in 1950 that the Stellarton Albions entered the league after previously competing in the old Central League. Other H&D clubs were the Truro Bearcats, Halifax Capitals, Dartmouth Arrows, Kentville Wildcats and Liverpool Larrupers.

What a wonderful new era began that summer for baseball-loving Pictonians. I was just 12 years old, but I followed the Albions from the start.

What a grand ride it was – with the Albions not only becoming champions in just their second season, but becoming the league’s only back-to-back-to-back winners in its history. Those were three marvellous summers.

But it’s the 1954 campaign I think about when something like the mention of the Wanderers Grounds gets my adrenalin flowing.

That summer, a lifetime ago, was when I had my first real job in the media business.

Our school’s athletic director, John (Brother) MacDonald, was sportscaster at the new radio station, CKEC, and he broadcast Albions games, home and away.

Brother sure knew the league. In 1947 — three years before Stellarton entered the loop, he played for the Halifax Arrows, that year’s provincial and Maritime champions. In 1951 — when Stellarton first won — Brother was a member of the Albions.

It was in 1954 that Brother hired me to be his official scorer and statistician. We spent all the home games in the press box overlooking Albions Field, and we travelled to the team’s road contests in the other five locations. What an experience for a 16-year-old!

That’s when I got to know other ball parks such as Wanderers Grounds in Halifax. It was fun going to the fields that had lights. I remember the night-time setting in Halifax was perfect for watching games, as it was in Truro, Kentville and Dartmouth’s Little Brooklyn. Only Stellarton and Liverpool didn’t have lights.

I recall Wanderers Grounds for other reasons, such as watching some dramatic high school football games in the 1970s, particularly head-on clashes between city rivals Queen Elizabeth and St. Pat’s. They are only memories now. Like most of the high schools in Pictou County, the two Halifax schools are gone, victims of progress.

In my 48 years in metro, I’ve driven by Wanderers Grounds many hundreds of times and, almost without fail, I think baseball when I see the place.

But spending the 1954 season with Brother was much more than a few months of baseball. It was that association with the radio station and the Albions that led to Evening News sports editor Ricky Fraser hiring me – just weeks later – to cover high school sports. The rest is history.

Meantime, the H&D continued having competitive action. A big attraction was the fact many of the young players were going directly from Nova Scotia teams to the major leagues.

There were interesting examples.

The one I always like to tell involved Moe Drabowsky, a pitcher with Truro. That, more than anything else, confirmed how good the league really was.

I think back to a game in Stellarton – it was 1955 I believe – when the Bearcats and Albions were having a mid-season game. Drabowsky was pitching that day for Truro and Leo Parent was the starting hurler for Stellarton. The Albions won a 1-0 pitching battle. Drabowsky took the loss.

What made that so special? Five days later — just five days — Drabowsky was the winning pitcher for the Chicago Cubs. He was signed by the Cubs the day after losing in Stellarton and went directly to the Windy City.

Another story I liked: Gair Allie, Stellarton’s talented shortstop in their championship run, went from Pictou County to Pittsburgh, where he played 121 games with the Pirates in 1954. Allie, who was a teenager when he first arrived in Stellarton, died last October. He was three weeks shy of his 85th birthday. Makes you realize how long ago it was when the Albions were recording their three championship seasons.

But back to the Albions.

Good things don’t always last in this world. The Albions – and the H&D league itself – were among good times that ended far too quickly.

Following the 1958 season, the Stellarton franchise, after nine years, withdrew from the league. The writing, however, was already on the wall. Liverpool and Halifax were history, leaving only the Albions, Bearcats, Arrows and Wildcats to play in ‘58.

Stellarton’s decision not to return in 1959 didn’t kill the league. Halifax returned to keep it a four-team operation. It wasn’t until the spring of 1960 that the league was taken off life support.

The Kentville franchise collapsed, but for a few weeks there was hope of survival. The Albions – more specifically, team spokesman Webb Cunningham — reported “an angel” was working behind the scenes to save the club and the league.

Finally, on May Day, Cunningham informed league president Harry Butler that the angel had disappeared.

Within hours, Butler announced the league’s collapse.