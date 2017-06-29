SS golf raises record amount

ABERCROMBIE — It was a record-setting day for the Summer Street Scramble Golf Tournament last Friday.

By bringing in approximately $274,000 that day, for an enormous total of $2,884,241 since the start of the event 23 years ago, the scramble’s grand total this year is higher than that of any other year.

“We were absolutely overwhelmed,” said Ray Wagg, committee member for the scramble.

After 23 years the fundraiser appears to be only growing for the future with more funds and more teams than the event’s humble start.

“The money that’s raised in the golf tournament makes the difference between the bare minimum and all of the really great things we do,” said Bob Bennett, executive director of Summer Street.

He added that Pictou County has been very good to the organization over the years in terms of funding and support. He said the money will help Summer Street achieve the one-on-one attention and focus that they are able to provide to clients to help them grow and learn.

Some of the big awards from this year’s golf tournament went toward some very deserving teams. The top fundraiser/team was Joe Fiander with $55,570. Other team members are Jason Dean, Robert Little, Greg MacNeil, Perry Kosdatz and Keith Ross.

Second fundraiser/team is Irene Aucoin and Friends with $46,665. Other members are Gilles Aucoin, Jeff Borrows, Robyn Borrows and Allan Irving.

The third team is CIBC Wood Gundy Howie Anderson with $41,100. Other members include Brendon Comeau, Dave Clarke, Bruce Walker and Marc Comeau.

Lowest scoring team was Wear Well with a combined score of 59. Its members include Jon Sim, Stirling MacLean, Mike Sim, Derek McCarron and Frankie MacDonald.

