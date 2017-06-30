Bluenose II in dock

The majestic Bluenose II sailed into Pictou Harbour earlier today, docking at Pier C around 10 a.m. It is one of five tall ships local residents can visit today through Sunday as part of Rendezvous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta and to help Pictou County celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. There are 40 ships in the regatta and the five that are coming here are: the Bluenose II, El Galeon of Spain, Gulden Leeuw of The Netherlands, Spaniel of Latvia and a sail training vessel from Ecuador, Guayas.Thanks to local resident Scott Aitken for submitting this photo,

