Grading day!

Jackie Jardine
It’s Grading Day! These Grade 1 students at Walter Duggan Elementary School in Westville received report cards from their teacher, Mrs. Mathias, earlier this morning and were anxious to begin their summer of fun. They will be returning to Grade 2 in September and say they are looking forward to the challenge.
Jackie is a Pictou County native and proud graduate of St. Francis Xavier University. She is a writer, editor and fledgling home cook. She has been in the newspaper business for almost three decades and jokes that she started when she was in her teens! She enjoys traveling, socializing and volunteering in her community.

