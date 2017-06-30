It’s Grading Day! These Grade 1 students at Walter Duggan Elementary School in Westville received report cards from their teacher, Mrs. Mathias, earlier this morning and were anxious to begin their summer of fun. They will be returning to Grade 2 in September and say they are looking forward to the challenge.
(Jardine photo)
Grading day!
