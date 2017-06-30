The Town of New Glasgow celebrating pre-Canada Day today, as planned, with one change to the schedule.

The water park and kids activities are cancelled for today and re-set for August 26 during River Days. Everything else is a go for today – the Downtown Street fair with live music, sidewalk sales and Canada 150 specials, the flag raising, ice cream social, youth and multicultural entertainment- (Celtic, First Nation, African Nova Scotian, East Coast) and the main stage entertainment with Mike & the MacPhersons and Alert the Medic and fireworks.