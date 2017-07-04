BRUCE, Kimberley Anne “Kim” — 54, Trenton, passed away peacefully in her daughter’s arms on June 25, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lowell, Mass., she was a daughter of Robin (Leigh) Bruce, Pictou Landing and the late Douglas Bruce. She worked at Sears Canada in the catalogue department for 15 years before retiring due to ill health. Kim was an avid dart player and played in the Ladies’ League at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29, Trenton, where she was an associate member. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at the cottage at Lochaber Lake. Surviving besides her mother are husband, David Connors; daughters, Robyn, Foxbrook; Joslyn, at home; grandchildren, Jamie and Caleb; sisters, Dawn, Trenton; Shannon (Tommy) MacKenzie, Pictou Landing; brother, Douglas, Kingston, Ontario. Kim was predeceased by father, Douglas. Donations in Kim’s memory may be made to the Aberdeen Health Foundation Palliative Care Unit Endowment.