CAMPBELL, Dennis Brian — New Glasgow, passed away suddenly, at the age of 60, on June 23, 2017. Brian was born in New Glasgow on May 14, 1957 to Kathleen (Kay) Campbell and the late Lionel Campbell, Brian was an ambitious individual and from an early age had after-school jobs which eventually led him into the food industry. He began his career in the food industry working at the Dominion Grocery Store as a part-time employee. He graduated from New Glasgow High School and entered St. Francis Xavier University from where he was hired by Sobeys Inc. His career with Sobeys spanned approximately 37 years. With Sobeys, he progressed through many roles over the years, completing his career with Sobeys working in Category Management out of Sobeys Head Office in Stellarton. He was a very kind and generous person, often found helping neighbours, friends and family with projects. Brian was a passionate reader and spent much of his spare time enjoying a good book. In his younger years, Brian played hockey, was a competitive swimmer as part of the YMCA swim team, as well as a tennis player, an avid bowler and, occasionally, enjoyed a casual game of golf. He had a passion for animals. He particularly enjoyed spending the summer months with Shelley and family at the cottage in Toney River. Besides his mother, Brian is survived by his partner of 22 years, Shelley MacDonald; Shelley’s daughter Tiffany (Johnathan Anderson) and grandchildren, Savannah and Dominic. In addition, Brian is survived by his sister, Marilyn (Robert) Mitchell, Stellarton; two nieces and a nephew; brother, Kevin (Jane Cameron), New Glasgow; grandnephew, Jax Graham, New Glasgow; special cousin, Carolyn (Mel) MacConnell, New Glasgow; Lori Gillin and Chris Hecimovich, New Glasgow, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Brian was predeceased by his father Lionel, maternal grandparents, Alex “The Barber” and Florence MacDonald, paternal grandparents, Hugh and Catherine (Kate) Campbell and grandnephew, Oliver (Olie) Graham. Visitation today, June 28, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at R.H. Porter Funeral Home, New Glasgow. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 11 a.m, at Saint John the Baptist Church, New Glasgow. Donations in Brian’s memory can be made to a charity of your choice. A private family interment will follow immediately after the service.